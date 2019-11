DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Arabtec fell to a third-quarter loss of 437.4 million dirhams ($119.1 million) attributable to owners, the Dubai-listed contractor reported on Friday.

In the third quarter of 2018, it recorded a profit of 67.5 million dirhams.

Revenue fell to 1.6 billion dirhams from 2.3 billion, Arabtec said in a bourse filing.