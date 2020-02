DUBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthis said on Friday they had struck facilities of Saudi oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea port of Yanbu with twelve drones and three rockets.

The drones and rockets “targeted Aramco and other sensitive targets in Yanbu and hit them with high precision,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said in a statement carried by the Houthis’ al-Masirah TV. Saudi Aramco declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Dahlia Nehme Editing by Peter Graff)