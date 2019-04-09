Bonds News
April 9, 2019 / 11:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aramco gets whopping $100 bln demand for landmark bond

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has attracted orders in excess of $100 billion for its debut international bond, a source familiar with the matter said.

Aramco is expected to raise more than $10 billion from the deal, which is split into six tranches with maturities ranging from three to 30 years. The bonds will be priced later on Tuesday.

Before the six-part deal was marketed on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said initial indications of interest for the paper were over $30 billion. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

