Aramco to raise $12 bln in bonds out of $100 bln demand

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is set to raise $12 billion in bonds with maturities ranging from three to 30 years, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal.

The Saudi oil giant is selling $1 billion in three-year bonds offering investors 55 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, $2 billion in five-year bonds at 75 bps over the benchmark, $3 billion 10-year at 105 bps, $3 billion 20-year at 140 bps and $3 billion 30-year bonds at 155 bps.

The company is no longer issuing a floating rate tranche, as initially marketed, the document said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Jan Harvey)