Aramco tightens bond price guidance by 15 bps - document

DUBAI, April 9 (Reuters) - Aramco has tightened price guidance across all the fixed rate tranches of its planned bond by 15 basis points, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The notes - which have received over $100 billion in demand - will be priced later on Tuesday but the final guidance puts all the tranches 15 basis points below the level at which they were initially marketed on Monday.

Fund managers said it is likely all the tranches will offer lower yields than equivalent paper issued by Saudi Arabia, which owns Aramco. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)