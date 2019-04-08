Aramco gives initial guidance for six-tranche debut dollar bond

DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has given initial price guidance for its debut international bond, which is split into tranches ranging from three to 30 years, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Aramco is offering around 75 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries for a three year bond, around 95 bps over the same benchmark for a five-year tranche, 125 bps for 10-year, 160 bps for 20-year and 175 bps for 30-year notes.

It is also offering a three-year floating rate tranche.