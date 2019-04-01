UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco hires banks ahead of debut multi-tranche dollar bond - document

(Adds details from document, context)

DUBAI, April 1 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s top oil producer, has hired banks ahead of a planned multi-tranche debut dollar bond issue, according to a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal and reviewed by Reuters.

The oil giant is expected to use the bond to help finance its acquisition of a stake in SABIC, the world’s fourth-largest petrochemicals maker, in a deal announced last week worth $69.1 billion. The kingdom’s oil minister has said the bond would be around $10 billion in size.

Aramco obtained credit ratings of A1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch ahead of the planned bond.

The document said Aramco plans a 144a/Reg S bond with maturities that may range from three to 30 years. It will start meeting bond investors today in a “roadshow” that will visit Singapore, London, Hong Kong, Tokyo, New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago.

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been hired as joint global coordinators, and as bookrunners together with Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and NCB Capital.

The bonds, to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, are expected to be rated A1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch, the document said. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Richard Pullin)