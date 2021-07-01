Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg News

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows branded oil tanks at Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

(Reuters) -Aramco’s Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the Saudi Arabian oil giant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering in 2019, according to the report. (bloom.bg/361YINo)

Aramco could announce the management change this week, Bloomberg News said.

Al-Dabbagh will join the firm’s board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco’s unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the report added.

Aramco declined to comment.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Shounak Dasgupta

