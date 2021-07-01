Aramco's CFO Khalid al-Dabbagh set to step down - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Aramco’s Khalid al-Dabbagh is set to step down as chief financial officer of the Saudi Arabian oil giant, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Ziad Al-Murshed will replace al-Dabbagh, who helped in leading Aramco through its initial public offering in 2019, according to the report. (bloom.bg/361YINo)
Aramco could announce the management change this week, Bloomberg News said.
Al-Dabbagh will join the firm’s board and retain the chairmanship of Aramco’s unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the report added.
Aramco declined to comment.
Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath; Additional reporting by Aakriti Bhalla and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Shounak Dasgupta
