Financials
January 24, 2019 / 7:07 AM / in 2 hours

Aramco seeks advisers for SABIC debt financing - sources

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco is seeking advisers to arrange debt financing needed for the acquisition of a stake in Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said banks were expected to submit proposals for the financing by Monday.

The Saudi oil group could borrow as much as $50 billion from international investors to fund the acquisition, sources previously told Reuters. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Hadeel Al Sayegh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below