FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ARA gasoline stocks down 6 percent - PJK
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2017 / 2:46 PM / 15 days ago

ARA gasoline stocks down 6 percent - PJK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline stocks held in
independent storage facilities at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub fell 6 percent to
788,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, according to data from
Dutch consultancy PJK International. 
    Gasoil inventories edged lower by about 2 percent as demand 
rose in inland markets to fill local storage with winter grade
gasoil.
    The partial shutdown of Shell's Pernis refinery for
maintenance was resulting in an additional pull on stocks.

    Naphtha stocks were relatively stable, while fuel oil rose
and jet fuel fell.
    
    
 Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
             05/10/2017  28/09/2017  06/10/2016  
 Gasoline    788         839         622         STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha     269         274         212         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil      2,549       2,606       3,022       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil    1,391       1,290       838         STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel    672         708         654         STK-JET-ARA
 
            Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline   Germany, Russia, U.K.    Brazil, Canada,
                                     Middle-East, Pakistan
                                     and West Africa
 Naphtha    Italy, Spain, Russia     None
 Gasoil     Finland, Russia, Saudi   Argentina, U.K.
            Arabia                   
 Fuel oil   Germany, Poland, Russia  Togo
 Jet fuel   South Korea, U.A.E       None
 
    *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - any unauthorised use, duplication or 
disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior
approval of PJK International B.V.

 (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.