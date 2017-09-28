FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
September 28, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 21 days ago

ARA product stocks up 6 pct, led by fuel oil - PJK

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Total oil product stocks held in
independent storage facilities at the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp refining hub rose more than 6
percent to 5.72 million tonnes in the week to Thursday,
according to data from Dutch consultancy PJK International. 
    Fuel oil stocks were up nearly 17 percent to 1.29 million
tonnes due to high import levels, particularly from the Baltics,
and limited exports to main destination Singapore, PJK analyst
Jacob van den Berge said.
    He added the arbitrage to Asia from northwest Europe was now
looking more attractive and more tankers were expected to come
to Rotterdam to ship fuel oil in the coming weeks. 
    Gasoline was up around 3 percent with loadings to the United
States muted throughout the week, ven den Berge said.
    Gasoil stocks were up marginally with inland demand for the
product seen weak. 
    
 Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
             28/09/2017  21/09/2017  29/09/2016  
 Gasoline    839         815         756         STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha     274         269         296         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil      2,606       2,589       3,194       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil    1,290       1,103       778         STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel    708         603         689         STK-JET-ARA
 
            Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline   France, Italy, Sweden,   Brazil, Latin America
            U.K.                     for orders, Libya,
                                     Mexico, Middle East for
                                     orders, West Africa for
                                     orders
 Naphtha    Algeria, France,         None
            Portugal, U.K.           
 Gasoil     Asia, Norway, Russia,    Argentina, Brazil, U.K.
            Saudi Arabia             
 Fuel oil   France, Lithuania,       Part cargo for Singapore
            Poland, Russia, U.K.     
 Jet fuel   Bahrain, South Korea,    None
            U.A.E.                   
 
    *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - any unauthorised use, duplication or 
disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior
approval of PJK International B.V.

 (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Adrian Croft and Mark
Potter)

