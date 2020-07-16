ARA fuel oil stocks drop by 12% - Insights Global

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Fuel oil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub dropped by 12% in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global. * Fuel oil stocks fell as there was no imports this week, while exports picked up to the Mediterranean region, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. * Gasoline stocks fell by 3% on high transatlantic exports and also exports to the Far East, van Wageningen said. * Naphtha stocks increased by 6%. * Gasoil stocks had a small increase due to low demand up the Rhine River and high exports to Mediterranean as prices were higher there, van Wageningen said. Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 09/07/2020 09/07/2020 18/07/2019 Gasoline 1,254 1,295 1,227 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 470 445 214 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,719 2,679 2,966 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,304 1,485 1,129 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 976 970 836 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline France, North Sea, Arab Gulf, Canada, Russia, Spain, Sweden China, MED, Puerto Rico, Singapore, USA Naphtha Algeria, Norway, none Russia, UK Gasoil North Sea, Saudi Arab, France, MED, UK USA Fuel oil Denmark, Finland, UK MED, USA, West Africa Jet fuel none UK *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)