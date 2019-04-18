Energy
ARA gasoline stocks drop 10 pct - Insights Global

    LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - 
    
    * Gasoline stocks in independent storage in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub
dropped 10 percent in the week to Thursday to their lowest level
since December 2018, data from Dutch consultancy Insights
Global, previously PJK International, showed.
    * The draws in gasoline stocks were driven by strong demand
from
the U.S. East Coast and Asia, Insights Global's Lars van
Wageningen said.
    * Fuel oil stocks dropped to their lowest since March 2018.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
            18/04/2019  11/04/2019  19/04/2018  
 Gasoline   967         1,074       1,254       STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha    226         194         311         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil     2,802       2,731       2,298       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil   793         898         1,135       STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel   742         714         595         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     Norway, Russia, Spain,   AG, France, LatAm, Suez
              UK                       for orders, USA, WAF
 Naphtha      Algeria, France,         None
              Portugal, UK             
 Gasoil       India, Russia,           Argentina, UK, WAF
              Singapore, UAE, USA      
 Fuel oil     Baltics, France,         Singapore, WAF
              Russia, UK               
 Jet fuel     UAE                      UK
    
 (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Susan Fenton)
