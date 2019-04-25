Energy
April 25, 2019

ARA gasoline stocks drop 4.5 pct - Insights Global



    LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - 
    * Gasoline stocks in independent storage in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub
dropped 4.5 percent in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global, previously PJK International,
showed.
    * The gasoline stock decline was due to strong exports to
the U.S.
East Coast and slow restocking in the ARA terminals, Insights
Global's Lars van Wageningen said.
    * Gasoil stocks eased slightly to 2.764 million tonnes.

Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
            25/04/2019  18/04/2019  26/04/2018  
 Gasoline   923         967         1,173       STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha    213         226         284         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil     2,764       2,802       2,135       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil   877         793         1,169       STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel   758         742         582         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     Finland, Italy, Norway,  Brazil, LatAm, USA, WAF
              UK                       
 Naphtha      France, Portugal,        None
              Spain, US                
 Gasoil       Russia, USA              Argentina, Ireland, UK
 Fuel oil     Baltics, France,         Singapore, WAF
              Russia, Sweden, UK       
 Jet fuel     None                     UK
    
 (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)
