ARA jet fuel stockpiles hit new record high - Insights Global

    LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Jet fuel stocks held in
independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)
refining and storage hub hit a new record high in the week to
Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights
Global.
    
    * Gasoline stocks were also higher on the week and on the
year as some floating storage of the fuel is moving into onshore
tanks, but local demand and exports across the Atlantic and to
West Africa are also picking up, said Insights Global's Lars van
Wageningen.
    * Gasoil stocks also rose with weak demand inland along the
river Rhine where tanks are still full, but local demand is also
expected to pick up.
    * Fuel oil stocks fell slightly as there is some demand in
the Middle East, but bunkering demand from the shipping industry
continues to be weak, van Wageningen said.
    
  Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
    
              09/07/2020  02/07/2020  11/07/2019  
 Gasoline     1,295       1,252       1,096       STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha      445         503         242         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil       2,679       2,614       2,811       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil     1,485       1,533       1,038       STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel     970         944         796         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     Baltics, N. Sea for      Canada, E. Africa,
              orders, Norway, Russia,  Mexico, Port Said,
              UK                       United States, W.
                                       Africa
 Naphtha      Algeria, Norway, Spain   none
 Gasoil       N. Sea for orders, S.    France, Ireland,
              Korea                    Italy, UK
 Fuel oil     Finland, France,         Mideast Gulf
              Russia, UK               
 Jet fuel     S. Korea                 UK
    
