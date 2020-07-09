ARA jet fuel stockpiles hit new record high - Insights Global

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Jet fuel stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub hit a new record high in the week to Thursday, according to data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global. * Gasoline stocks were also higher on the week and on the year as some floating storage of the fuel is moving into onshore tanks, but local demand and exports across the Atlantic and to West Africa are also picking up, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. * Gasoil stocks also rose with weak demand inland along the river Rhine where tanks are still full, but local demand is also expected to pick up. * Fuel oil stocks fell slightly as there is some demand in the Middle East, but bunkering demand from the shipping industry continues to be weak, van Wageningen said. Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 09/07/2020 02/07/2020 11/07/2019 Gasoline 1,295 1,252 1,096 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 445 503 242 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,679 2,614 2,811 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,485 1,533 1,038 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 970 944 796 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Baltics, N. Sea for Canada, E. Africa, orders, Norway, Russia, Mexico, Port Said, UK United States, W. Africa Naphtha Algeria, Norway, Spain none Gasoil N. Sea for orders, S. France, Ireland, Korea Italy, UK Fuel oil Finland, France, Mideast Gulf Russia, UK Jet fuel S. Korea UK *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)