ARA naphtha, fuel oil stocks hit record high - Insights Global

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Oil product stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub continued to rise in the week to Thursday, with naphtha and fuel oil stocks hitting record levels, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. * Gasoline stocks rose by 13% on the week as stocks built. Demand for exports was picking up, particularly to the United States, said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen. * Fuel oil stocks rose by 9% over the past week to record levels of 1.745 million tonnes. ARA fuel oil storage utilization rose to 87% of capacity, van Wageningen said. Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes) 07/05/2020 30/04/2020 09/05/2019 Gasoline 1,365 1,203 847 STK-GL-ARA Naphtha 503 452 278 STK-NAF-ARA Gasoil 2,518 2,377 2,631 STK-GO-ARA Fuel oil 1,745 1,604 854 STK-FO-ARA Jet fuel 833 711 756 STK-JET-ARA Incoming cargoes Outgoing cargoes Gasoline Denmark, France, Italy, China, Mexico, USA, Russia, UK WAF Naphtha Algeria, Norway, None Russia, UK Gasoil Norway, Russia, UK Singapore, USA Fuel oil France, Sweden, UK, USA Med, WAF Jet fuel Asia, Singapore None *COPYRIGHT NOTICE* - Any unauthorised use, duplication or disclosure of ARA stocks data is prohibited without the prior approval of PJK International B.V. (Reporting by Ron Bousso;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)