May 7, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

ARA naphtha, fuel oil stocks hit record high - Insights Global

2 Min Read

    LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Oil product stocks held in
independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)
refining and storage hub continued to rise in the week to
Thursday, with naphtha and fuel oil stocks hitting record
levels, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    
    * Gasoline stocks rose by 13% on the week as stocks built.
Demand
for exports was picking up, particularly to the United States,
said Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen.
    * Fuel oil stocks rose by 9% over the past week to record
levels
of 1.745 million tonnes. ARA fuel oil storage utilization rose
to 87% of capacity, van Wageningen said.


Weekly ARA stocks (in '000 tonnes)
    
              07/05/2020  30/04/2020  09/05/2019  
 Gasoline     1,365       1,203       847         STK-GL-ARA
 Naphtha      503         452         278         STK-NAF-ARA
 Gasoil       2,518       2,377       2,631       STK-GO-ARA
 Fuel oil     1,745       1,604       854         STK-FO-ARA
 Jet fuel     833         711         756         STK-JET-ARA
 
              Incoming cargoes         Outgoing cargoes
 Gasoline     Denmark, France, Italy,  China, Mexico, USA,
              Russia, UK               WAF
 Naphtha      Algeria, Norway,         None
              Russia, UK               
 Gasoil       Norway, Russia,          UK
              Singapore, USA           
 Fuel oil     France, Sweden, UK, USA  Med, WAF
 Jet fuel     Asia, Singapore          None
    
 (Reporting by Ron Bousso;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
