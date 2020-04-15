10th Circuit adopts ‘face-of-award’ rule for fixing arbitrator's errors

Judges can correct an arbitrator’s mistaken calculation of damages only if the error appears “on the face” of the award itself, not if it requires a look at the evidence, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

In a decision that widens an existing circuit split, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a federal judge’s refusal to modify a six-figure arbitration award that, according to Mid Atlantic Capital Corp (MACC), represented a “double recovery” for a retirement-age couple.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XEDfHA