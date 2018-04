April 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group said on Tuesday Ian Henderson would step down as chief executive of its main banking unit, Arbuthnot Latham & Co Ltd, due to personal reasons.

Henderson would remain with Arbuthnot Banking’s board until the end of August and would assist in the transition, the bank said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)