FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group reports jump in Q3 loans
Sections
Featured
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
GE vows 'sweeping change' as profit falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in 9 days

Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group reports jump in Q3 loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Arbuthnot Banking Group on Wednesday reported a 75 percent jump in written loan volumes in the third quarter from a year earlier, backed by a strong lending pipeline.

The lender also said it remained active in developing new businesses to diversify its sources of income.

Following positive feedback from potential investors, Arbuthnot’s commercial bank would invest in infrastructure to launch a commercial property fund, it said.

“(The) Group is also in active dialogue with management teams, which should, during the course of 2018, further assist the business in continuing its strategy of diversifying its asset base and earnings,” Arbuthnot said.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in a 184-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said its loan portfolio rose 33 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.