Arbuthnot Banking swings to first-half profit on surge in lending

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Arbuthnot Banking Group swung to a half-yearly pretax profit, driven by a surge in lending at both its private and retail banking arms and the acquisition of Renaissance Asset Finance - a lender of specialist assets.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 184-year-old private bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said net interest income rose to 19.3 million pounds ($25.3 million) in six months ended June, from 11.9 million pounds a year earlier.

The lender reported a pretax profit of 2.5 million pounds, compared to a loss of 2.4 million pounds a year earlier.

The bank said it would pay an interim dividend of 14 pence, compared with 13 pence a year earlier.

Henry Angest, chairman and chief executive of Arbuthnot, said that with uncertain economic and political times ahead, the lender remains cautious in its decision making. ($1 = 0.7635 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)