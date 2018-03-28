Arbuthnot Banking's full-year profit rises on surge in lending

March 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group on Wednesday reported an increase in full-year pretax profit, driven by a surge in lending at its private banking arm.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 185-year-old private and commercial bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit increased to 7 million pounds ($9.94 million) from 0.2 million pounds a year earlier, and in-line with analysts expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.7045 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)