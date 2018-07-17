FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Arbuthnot Banking's H1 profit rises, to set up secured lending business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc reported a jump in first-half pretax profit and said it would set up a specialist secured lending unit to provide short-term secured loans to property businesses and entrepreneurs.

Arbuthnot, which has its roots in 185-year-old private and commercial bank and wealth manager Arbuthnot Latham, said pretax profit increased to 3.5 million pounds ($4.6 million) from 2.5 million pounds a year earlier.

“In line with our diversification strategy we have also reached an agreement with an incoming management team to establish a new lending division that will be named Arbuthnot Specialist Lending,” Chairman Henry Angest said. ($1 = 0.7549 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

