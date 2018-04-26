Mexico bottler Arca to invest $635 mln this year, up 20 pct

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental plans to invest 12 billion pesos ($635 million) this year at home and abroad, a larger amount than last year, in order to strengthen and grow its operations.

The company, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Coca bottlers, said about a third of that money would be spent on its local operation, 30 percent in U.S. operations and 30 percent in South America. About 10 percent would be destined for its food business.

Last year, the company invested 10 billion pesos.

The company was due to report its first-quarter earnings on Friday.