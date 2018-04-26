FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 26, 2018 / 3:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico bottler Arca to invest $635 mln this year, up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental plans to invest 12 billion pesos ($635 million) this year at home and abroad, a larger amount than last year, in order to strengthen and grow its operations.

The company, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Coca bottlers, said about a third of that money would be spent on its local operation, 30 percent in U.S. operations and 30 percent in South America. About 10 percent would be destined for its food business.

Last year, the company invested 10 billion pesos.

The company was due to report its first-quarter earnings on Friday.

$1 = 18.8847 Mexican pesos Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.