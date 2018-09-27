FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 1:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico's Arca buys additional stake in Peru's Lindley

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Arca Continental, Latin America’s No. 2 Coke bottler, on Wednesday said it paid $506.8 million to purchase 223.8 million common shares of Peru’s Corporacion Lindley, increasing its holding of voting shares in the company to 99.78 percent.

Arca subsidiary AC Bebidas signed the stock purchase agreement with Peru Beverage Limitada, a unit of The Coca-Cola Company, which prices the shares at $2.26 dollars a piece. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Sandra Maler)

