UPDATE 1-Mexico's Arca reports higher 2nd-quarter profit

(Adds details from report)

MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexican bottler Arca Continental on Friday reported a more than 30 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter compared with the year-ago period, helped by higher volumes and exchange rate gains from a stronger U.S. dollar.

The company, one of Latin America’s largest Coca-Coca bottlers, reported profit of 2.68 billion pesos ($135 million) between April and June, up from 2.05 billion pesos in the prior year period.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 41.4 billion pesos on higher volumes. The water and non-carbonated drinks units posted the strongest growth, the company said, adding that its cost of sales was pressured by higher raw materials prices for items like plastic component PET and sugar.

Arca said earlier this year it would invest $250 million in a new plant in Houston, Texas. On Friday, the company said the plant would open in 2020.