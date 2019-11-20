Arcadia Group to name former De Vere head Coppel as chairman - Sky News

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British retailer Arcadia Group will name the former head of De Vere hotel and leisure group Andrew Coppel as the chairman, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

He will replace Jamie Drummond Smith on Thursday, the report bit.ly/2KCC9oo said. Smith was a corporate restructuring expert, and stepped down from billionaire Philip Green's company in September after five months as an interim chairman.

Arcadia Group did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Coppel will also become the chairman of Arcadia’s direct holding company Taveta Investments and Top Shop Top Man Limited, Sky News reported. (Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)