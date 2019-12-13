Philip Green's Arcadia secures 310 mln stg loan refinancing on flagship store

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group has secured the refinancing of a 310 million pounds ($398 million) loan on his flagship TopShop store on London’s Oxford Street, it said on Friday.

“The Arcadia Group Ltd is pleased to confirm it has completed the refinancing of its 310 million pound loan on 214 Oxford Street for four years term with Apollo Management International LLP,” it said.

In June, Green’s empire staved off a collapse into administration when creditors narrowly approved his restructuring plan. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)