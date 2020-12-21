Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Cyclical Consumer Goods

Arcadia administrators sell Evans brand to Australia's City Chic

By Reuters Staff

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Deloitte, the administrators of collapsed British fashion group Arcadia Group, said on Monday it has agreed the sale of its Evans brand, e-commerce and wholesale business to City Chic Collective Limited for 23 million pounds ($31 million).

The deal excludes the Evans store network.

City Chic is a global omni-channel retailer specialising in plus-size women’s apparel, footwear and accessories listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.

$1 = 0.7490 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

