Frasers Group offers emergency loan to Philip Green's troubled Arcadia Group - Sky

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Frasers Group, owned by billionaire retail boss Mike Ashley, has offered Philip Green’s troubled Topshop retail group Arcadia a 50 million pound ($66.52 million) emergency loan, reported Sky News on Saturday.

Arcadia could collapse into administration within days according to media reports, putting 15,000 jobs at risk in what would be Britain’s biggest corporate failure of the pandemic.

Sky News said on Saturday that Frasers Group had drawn up plans to provide a loan to Arcadia to help save jobs at the group. ($1 = 0.7517 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)