Basic Materials
July 10, 2019 / 8:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

ArcelorMittal South Africa may cut more than 2,000 jobs

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal’s South Africa unit said on Wednesday it was considering a large-scale restructuring expected to affect more than 2,000 jobs, after warning its headline earnings for the first half of the year would fall by at least 650 million rand ($45.78 million).

“Certain costs that are not within the company’s control such as high electricity, rail, port, and primary raw material costs have contributed to these challenges,” the division said in a trading statement.

$1 = 14.1997 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below