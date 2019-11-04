Italian government to summon ArcelorMittal over Ilva contract-source

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Italian government will summon representatives of ArcelorMittal for a meeting following the group’s decision to pull out of a contract to take over struggling Italian steel maker Ilva, a government source said on Monday.

“The government will not give its consent to closing Ilva. There is no legal basis for the contract to be cancelled. We will summon Mittal to Rome immediately,” the source said, following a meeting of ministers involved in handling the case.