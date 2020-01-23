Italy wants Ilva steel plant to have private majority owner - minister

MILAN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Italy wants Ilva to remain in private hands though the government could take a stake in the troubled steelworks, Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Thursday

Indian-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal announced in November it was pulling out of a 2018 deal to buy loss-making Ilva.

Ilva’s temporary administrators and Arcelor are in talks to find an accord. The government is also considering becoming an investor in Ilva, which employs around 8,200 workers in the southern city of Taranto.

“We want the private owners of the company on board, so we are negotiating with them,” Gualtieri told Bloomberg television in a interview during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We want to have a private company with a private majority (ownership),” he said, confirming however the government was ready to take a stake in the steel plant. (Reportin by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)