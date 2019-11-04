Basic Materials
November 4, 2019 / 1:35 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

ArcelorMittal to hand Ilva plant back to Italian state over legal row

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal said on Monday it was withdrawing from a deal to buy Italy’s struggling steel firm Ilva after the government removed previously agreed guarantees of legal immunity over its operations.

ArcelorMittal reached a deal last year to buy the heavily polluting Ilva, which is based the southern city of Taranto and employs some 8,000 workers in a region with one of the highest unemployment rates in Italy.

The promised legal shield would have given ArcelorMittal’s managers immunity from prosecution related to a clean-up plan for the plant. However, the ruling 5-Star Movement has opposed handing the firm legal carte blanche, saying it was unfair to Taranto locals who might have suffered from the pollution. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below