BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Steel maker ArcelorMittal remains concerned about Chinese overcapacity and resulting cheap imports coming into its main markets, the group’s chief financial officer said.

“We remain concerned about China,” Aditya Mittal told a conference call.

“China still has significant overcapacity. They made progress in 2017 but they still have some way to go to have a balanced steel industry,” he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)