January 31, 2018 / 6:15 AM / in 7 hours

ArcelorMittal sees global steel demand up 1.5-2.5 pct in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, forecast on Wednesday that the global market for steel would grow by between 1.5 and 2.5 percent in 2018, with expansion in all regions except China.

Apparent steel consumption, which excludes the impact of inventory changes, was set to grow by most in Brazil, with a 6.5-7.5 percent increase forecast.

The company said Chinese demand growth would be between negative 0.5 percent and a rise of 0.5 percent.

U.S. demand was seen up 1.5-2.5 percent and EU demand up 1.0-2.0 percent. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

