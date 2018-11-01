ArcelorMittal expects further growth after Q3 profit surge

AMSTERDAM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, on Thursday reported a 42 percent increase in third-quarter core profit and said results would improve further as demand for steel continued to grow.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the July-September period came in at $2.7 billion, compared with an average forecast of $2.75 billion in a company-compiled poll of 20 analysts.