ArcelorMittal profit beats expectations after lockdown easing

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported third-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday as the easing of COVID-19 lockdowns led to improved demand in all regions.

The company, which makes around 5% of the world’s steel, said core profit (EBITDA) fell 15% from a year earlier to $901 million, compared with an average expectation of $838 million in a company-compiled poll. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Himani Sarkar)