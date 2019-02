BRUSSELS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, forecast a slight expansion of global steel demand in 2019 after a healthy market environment last year.

The company reported fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) on Thursday of $1.95 billion, a 9 percent decline from a year earlier. That was broadly in line with the company-compiled consensus of $1.96 billion from a group of about 20 brokers. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)