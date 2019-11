BRUSSELS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steelmaker, reported core earnings slightly above market estimates on Thursday, but took a dimmer view of demand in its main U.S. and European markets.

The Luxembourg-based company, which produces around 5% of global steel, said its core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter was $1.06 billion, compared with the average forecast in a company poll of $930 million. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kim Coghill)