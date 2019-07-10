ArcelorMittal says Italian prosecutors ordered shutdown of ILVA furnace no.2

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal said it had received an order from prosecutors in the southern Italian town of Taranto to switch off furnace no. 2 at the ILVA plant which it bought in a rescue deal last year.

ArcelorMittal said the shutdown order was connected to a fatal accident in 2015 which had led prosecutors to impound the blast furnace.

Arcelormittal said it would work with authorities and look for “an acceptable solution” to keep the furnace operational. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Crispian Balmer)