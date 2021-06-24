Banks involved in Archegos meltdown face DOJ probe - Bloomberg Law

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. investigators who focus on corporate collusion are examining how global banks handled multibillion-dollar trades with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday.

At least a part of the probe is being handled by the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/3dcAMed)

The Archegos blowup earlier this year cost big global banks including Credit Suisse, Nomura Holdings and Morgan Stanley more than $10 billion in losses.