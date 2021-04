April 1 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland said on Thursday it plans to restart production at two of its U.S. corn dry mills this year as it expects demand for ethanol to surge.

The company will restart production at its Vantage Corn Processors dry mills in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Columbus, Nebraska, and begin corn grind immediately. (bit.ly/3cHvRSU) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)