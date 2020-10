CHICAGO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Juan Luciano, CEO of Global grains trader Archer Daniels Midland Co, said governments are more concerned about food security during the coronavirus pandemic and the world needs U.S. corn and soybean supply for the first time in a long time.

Luciano spoke in a Friday conference call to discuss third-quarter earnings. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by John Stonestreet)