(Corrects to remove dollar sign in second paragraph)

Oct 29 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 44.7% drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.

Net earnings attributable to ADM fell to $225 million, or 40 cents per share in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $407 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.