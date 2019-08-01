ADM adjusted profit falls 41.3%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 41.3% drop in second-quarter adjusted profit, hit by severe weather in the country earlier this year and as U.S.-China trade tensions weighed on trading in agri commodities.

Adjusted net earnings were $340 million, or 60 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30 from $579 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.5% to $16.3 billion. (Reporting by Taru Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)