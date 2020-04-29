Company News
April 29, 2020 / 8:19 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

ADM first-quarter profit rises nearly 68%

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Global grain trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a nearly 68% rise in first-quarter profit driven by strength in its ag services and oilseeds and its nutrition businesses.

Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $391 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter ended March. 31, from $233 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Chicago-based company’s revenue fell to about $15 billion from $15.3 billion. (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

