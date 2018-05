May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. grains merchant Archer Daniels Midland Co posted a rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by higher returns from its oilseed processing business.

Net profit attributable to ADM rose to $393 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $339 million, or 59 cents a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $15.53 billion from $14.99 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)