ADM second-quarter profit rises on strong crop demand

July 27 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported an almost 52% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as strong crop export demand and oilseed crushing margins boosted the U.S. grains merchant’s core agricultural services business.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $712 million, or $1.26 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $469 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)