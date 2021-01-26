Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Consumer Goods and Retail

Grain trader ADM reports 36% rise in Q4 profit

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Archer-Daniels-Midland Co reported a 36% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. grains merchant benefited from growth in its agricultural services and nutrition businesses.

Net earnings attributable to ADM rose to $687 million, or $1.22 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $504 million, or 90 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

